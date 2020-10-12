Watch now: 3 in critical condition following Bloomington shooting; police canvassing neighborhood

BLOOMINGTON — Police say three men are in critical condition after they suffered gunshot wounds in an incident Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Iowa, on Bloomington's west side.

Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. and immediately put up police tape near a residence at the intersection of Iowa and Euclid. One ambulance remains at the scene but another one left shortly after police arrived.

Police spokesman John Fermon told The Pantagraph the investigation is ongoing.

“There are three victims, and at this time, I would say that they are all critical,” he said.

All three men are in their 20s or 30s, he said.

Fermon confirmed that two of the victims were transported by ambulance — one to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and the other to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but a third person showed up at Carle BroMenn Medical Center by private transport.

"We don’t have any suspect information to release right now," he added. "It’s kind of a fluid situation at this point."

A neighbor, Elvin Devall, who lives across the street, said he heard some commotion at the time of the incident.