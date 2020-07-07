Watch now: 6 suspects shown in Bloomington police video of June looting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying six people believed to be involved with the early June looting incidents.

The Bloomington Police Department posted a video on YouTube showing the six suspects in a combination of footage, including from a surveillance camera, from June 2 at an unnamed department store in Bloomington.

“Suspects entered the store and took a variety of merchandise before fleeing the area,” police wrote on social media.

Police said eight people have been arrested on charges related to this incident.