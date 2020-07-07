Watch now: 6 suspects shown in Bloomington police video of June looting

BLOOMINGTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying six people believed to be involved with the early June looting incidents.
The Bloomington Police Department posted a video on YouTube showing the six suspects in a combination of footage, including from a surveillance camera, from June 2 at an unnamed department store in Bloomington.
“Suspects entered the store and took a variety of merchandise before fleeing the area,” police wrote on social media.
Police said eight people have been arrested on charges related to this incident.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information related to the crime is asked to contact Det. Brad Melton at 309-434-2537.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of McLean County at 309-828-1111.
Mugshots: Arrests made in Bloomington-Normal looting
Jordan Gilliam
Matthew Gilliam
Micah Pacquette
Christopher Knotts
Darrius Robinson
Kintrell Williams
Kaylia Washington
Donald Jackson
Joseph D. Matthews
Charles Foster
Kenleia Sims
Lance Monden
Maya Pizano
Roosevelt Woods
Stephanie Lancaster
Tamika Foster
Deangelo Glass
Mary Bailey
Lillian Williams
Cornelius Prince
Kevin Fisher
Clifford Pugh 2020
Kewayne Spinks
Hannah Schertz
