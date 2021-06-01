Watch now: A year later, Bloomington-Normal police recount response to looting, property damage

BLOOMINGTON — A year ago, Bloomington-Normal police learned to change tactics quickly as civil unrest led to looting and property damage, following the death of George Floyd.

“In the nights following, we sort of regrouped and we formulated a plan and we were successful in preventing issues,” said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner, recounting the local agencies’ work after the first night of looting.

On the afternoon of May 31, 2020, a motorcyclist drove into a lingering crowd after 1,000 people gathered for a peaceful rally in downtown Bloomington to protest Floyd’s murder at the hands of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

Marshall Blanchard, who has since pleaded guilty to one count of hate crime and two counts of failure to give information after a motor vehicle accident, was the first arrest in McLean County connected to the civil unrest that spilled into June.

More than 40 additional people, including five minors, have since been arrested and charged for involvement in burglary, looting and mob action at several Bloomington-Normal retailers.

“I think the Target part of it was the worst part and then obviously the next night Bloomington had an issue at Eastland Mall,” Bleichner said, of the two nights that brought the most damage. After Target, "We had a unified command post where we were doing police operations out of, and that certainly helped with some of those responses between us and Bloomington and county and state police and ISU.

In the overnight hours of May 31 and into June 1, hundreds gathered outside Target. Some engaged with police verbally, some threw “frozen water bottles, rocks and things like that” and others, who weren’t spurring confrontation, “just took advantage of that as an opportunity to help themselves to things that didn’t belong to them,” Bleichner said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stores including Walmart, Read's Sporting Goods and Kohl’s sustained damage and were burglarized between May 31 and June 2, sending police into heightened alert for the remainder of the week.

Preventative measures, like cement barricades and boarded windows and doors, were placed in some areas as well as an increase in police presence in commercial areas of the community. The looting and rioting cost almost $205,000 in police overtime and vehicle damage.

Since that week, at least 25 people have been sentenced for crimes related to the burglary, looting and mob action. Of those, two were given prison sentences.

Anthony Crose, 21, was initially charged with four counts of mob action, but three of those were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to one. He was given two and a half years in prison for the charge. Police identified him as one of the main instigators in the violence that unfolded at Target.

Micah Pacquette, 23, was charged with looting at Kohl’s, criminal damage to government property (a police vehicle), mob action, burglary and aggravated battery of a peace officer. He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and burglary in May and was sentenced to eight years in the Department of Corrections.

At least twelve cases are still pending. The majority of those who have taken plea deals have been given jail sentences, coupled with probation. Some also were ordered to complete community service, and those directly involved with damage or theft were ordered to pay restitution to the involved stores or police departments.

But Bleichner said the departments haven’t found everyone who was involved.

“We have some that we have not been able to identify, but those still remain open. If we do get further information, we certainly would proceed on those investigations,” he said. “We did a lot of excellent work by our staff and we’ve got many people that we’ve held accountable, but there are still some that we weren’t able to identify yet.”

Since that night, officers have undergone more training, in addition to the annual crowd control training they typically complete.

“We’ve done a lot since that time to improve our planning and our training. I wouldn’t say that it was overly deficient prior to that, but we realized that we had to change our tactics and we’ll continue to look at that,” Bleichner said. “It’s not just a one and done. We look at, as things unfold and things happen around the country, it gives us an opportunity to look at ‘What if that were to happen here and would we be ready to deal with it?’”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.