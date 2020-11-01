Watch now: Accused Bloomington-Normal looters still wait for their day in court

BLOOMINGTON — The wheels of justice turn slow.
That phrase was well-documented long before the coronavirus pandemic forced the slowdown of most court cases in Illinois. In mid-March, the 11th judicial Circuit, comprised of Ford, Logan, McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties postponed several court cases — particularly misdemeanor and traffic cases — when the shelter-in-place order took effect. Most felony cases moved forward in some fashion, but any cases involving jury trials stalled.
And any new cases, started slowly. As a result, most of those arrested over the summer for their role in looting and burglary incidents in Bloomington and Normal are still waiting on a resolution to their case.
On May 31 and June 1, several Bloomington-Normal stores were looted following the civil unrest due to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for 7 minutes and 46 seconds. The incident sparked protests, rallies and vandalism nationwide.
And McLean County was not spared.
On May 31, a crowd estimated at 1,000 gathered for a peaceful rally outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center. After the rally, some participated in an impromptu parade in downtown Bloomington. During that parade, prosecutors say, a motorcycle driven by Marshall Blanchard, 21, of Bloomington, drove into the group walking near the McLean County Sheriff’s Department. Two people were struck, but not seriously injured.
Blanchard was charged with two counts of failure to give information after a motor vehicle accident involving injury; four counts of aggravated battery; four counts of hate crime within 1,000 feet of a school; four counts of hate crime; one count of aggravated assault; and two misdemeanor counts of battery.
Blanchard was on supervised released or parole, at the time of the incident, the result of pleading guilty to a June 2017 burglary charge. Following his arrest in June 2020 and due to conditions of his release, he was returned to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is due to be released in December.
On Tuesday, Blanchard, while still in the custody of the IDOC, appeared before Judge William Yoder in McLean County court. His case was continued to Dec. 17 because of some miscommunication with his lawyer, who was unavailable for his appearance.
It was the first arrest, but not the last associated with the civil unrest that followed that week.
After nightfall, several more impromptu gatherings were reported throughout the Twin Cities, but all remained peaceful. However, tensions were rising. Reports of a Champaign mall under attack filtered in. Other communities throughout Illinois and the nation, reported civil unrest tensions rising in their communities, as well.
So police were already on alert when a crowd started to gather at Target in Normal. As the crowds grew, so did the police presence, but soon, it became an officer-safety concern.
"Individuals were throwing things at the squad cars," said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner following the incident. "They were jumping on the squad cars. They were using things like bats and crowbars to strike at the squad cars. Sometimes they smashed the windows. Sometimes they missed and hit the side of the car.”
In all, 11 Normal squad cars were damaged but no immediate arrests were made that night. Wal-Mart, Target, Beyond Hello, Discount Express Food Mart and CI Shooting in Normal all were hit in some fashion. In Bloomington, Kohl’s, Read’s Sporting Goods, Monster Pawn, and Rent-A-Center, were among those confirmed to have sustained at least some damage during the first few days of June.
While no arrests were made at Target on the first night of unrest, there was video and over the course of several weeks, the department released snippets of the chaos, asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects. Add to that arrests made by the Bloomington Police Department and more than 40 defendants were eventually charged with a variety of offenses. Five of those defendants are under the age of 18.
Charges varied from individual to individual, but many were charged with mob action, a Class 4 felony; burglary, a Class 2 felony, and looting by an individual, a Class 4 felony. The sentences for each felony range between one and seven years, but probation with no jail time is also an option.
This week, eight of those defendants appeared in court, and all face an uncertain future, but none finalized their cases.
Those facing looting charges face an uncertain future. On Tuesday, Kevin Fisher, Jordan Gilliam, Joseph Matthews and Micah Pacquette appeared before Judge William Yoder.
Pacquette, like Blanchard, was in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections, having been previously convicted of a residential burglary and robbery in 2016. He is scheduled for a parole hearing Dec. 24. He is charged with looting of Kohl’s, criminal damage to government property (a police vehicle), mob action, burglary and aggravated battery of a peace officer and his case was continued to Jan. 15.
“If you get released, don’t get arrested,” Yoder told him. “And show up back here on that date.”
Court dates for Fisher and Matthews were pushed into December, at the request of public defender Stephanie Wisner, who told Yoder the defendants wanted a chance to review some of the evidence. Both are due back in court Dec. 14. Gilliam’s court date was continued to Dec. 18.
While the continuances were good news for the defendants, Yoder has already sent warnings that none of the defendants can anticipate a slap on the wrist. In previous hearings, he announced he would not accept plea agreements negotiated by the state and defense attorneys in any of the looting-related cases if the deals include a specific sentence.
Plea deals are commonly used to avoid trials and in exchange, sometimes certain charges are dropped or reduced. Defendants can still enter an open plea with no recommendation attached for a sentence.
One defendant, Anthony Crose, will be sentenced Dec. 1 for mob action, relating to the looting. During a status hearing on Sept. 1, Yoder rejected a proposed plea deal which included probation.
Four days later, Yoder rejected a plea agreement with Travis Blake, who then filed a motion for a substitution of the judge.
Four other cases – Yazmine Evans, Sydney LeGrand, Daisean Taylor, and Kalyia Washington — were also continued into December or January.
The remaining defendants have court appearances scheduled for November or December.
Among the options for final sentencing that McLean County judges have is to assess restitution as part of the sentence to anyone found guilty. However, with only several dozen defendants, there is no way to pay for the estimated $126,000 in overtime costs for the Town of Normal, City of Bloomington and McLean County Sheriff’s Department, a number that doesn’t include business damage, stolen merchandise or store repairs and cleanup.
The Normal Police Department is looking at an estimated $76,000 in damage to 11 squad vehicles after protesters threw frozen water bottles, rocks and bricks at police as they were guarding Target in Normal on May 31. BPD had three vehicles damaged, resulting in $1,500 to $2,000 in repair costs. The sheriff's department had one vehicle damaged when a protester jumped on the hood.
At 1,032 hours of overtime compiled from May 31 through June 9, the Normal Police Department is looking at "ballpark estimate" of $61,000, said Bleichner. BPD's overtime is estimated at $59,000 for about 918 hours. The McLean County Sheriff’s Department estimated about 300 hours of overtime was used during the period.
No new reported cases of looting were announced after the first week of June, however, last week, Walmart in Normal covered one entrance, the pharmacy side doors were blocked by plywood and pallets of wrapped merchandise and similar items were seen next to the entrance to the grocery side. Normal Police said some “rumors about looting in connection to Election Day” were floating around social media sites.
