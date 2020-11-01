Watch now: Accused Bloomington-Normal looters still wait for their day in court

"Individuals were throwing things at the squad cars," said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner following the incident. "They were jumping on the squad cars. They were using things like bats and crowbars to strike at the squad cars. Sometimes they smashed the windows. Sometimes they missed and hit the side of the car.”

In all, 11 Normal squad cars were damaged but no immediate arrests were made that night. Wal-Mart, Target, Beyond Hello, Discount Express Food Mart and CI Shooting in Normal all were hit in some fashion. In Bloomington, Kohl’s, Read’s Sporting Goods, Monster Pawn, and Rent-A-Center, were among those confirmed to have sustained at least some damage during the first few days of June.

While no arrests were made at Target on the first night of unrest, there was video and over the course of several weeks, the department released snippets of the chaos, asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects. Add to that arrests made by the Bloomington Police Department and more than 40 defendants were eventually charged with a variety of offenses. Five of those defendants are under the age of 18.

