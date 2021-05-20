Watch now: Across Central Illinois, crowds gather to pay respects to Champaign officer

The motorcade included members of Champaign, Rantoul, Vermilion County, Danville, Charleston, Mattoon, Paxton, the University of Illinois, Parkland College, Urbana, Champaign County, Macon County and Decatur agencies.

In Monticello, people lined Bridge Street to show respect to their neighbor. Vic Zimmerman, superintendent of the Monticello School District, said in a statement that Oberheim was involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of whom currently attend Monticello schools.

“Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe — they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work,” Zimmerman said.

Decatur residents Mary Kay Ennis and her husband Morris stood on the edge of the Diamonds Restaurant parking lot on Oakland Avenue waiting with flags in hand.

“We wanted to honor the officer that passed away,” Mary Kay Ennis said.

The couple's son-in-law is also a police officer. “We just want him to come home every evening to his family,” Mary Kay Ennis said.