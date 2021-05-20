Watch now: Across Central Illinois, crowds gather to pay respects to Champaign officer

DECATUR — Crowds filled Central Illinois sidewalks and overpasses Thursday to pay respects to Chris Oberheim, the Champaign police officer killed in a shootout.
First-responders escorted the body of Oberheim, 44, from Champaign through Monticello, where he lived. The procession then moved along Interstate 72 to Decatur, where Oberheim was raised and began his police career.
One of those standing across the street from Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home was Adam DeJaynes, who grew up playing baseball with or against Oberheim before they both graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1994.
“I spent 15 years in law enforcement,” DeJaynes said. “I had multiple lethal force-type situations that I was in, but fortunately never materialized in the same thing, like what happened to Chris.”
Oberheim died in an exchange of gunfire while answering a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Champaign's north side early Wednesday, authorities said.
McLean County law enforcement are honoring a Champaign police officer fatally shot early Wednesday while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
A second officer was wounded. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed.
Oberheim served with the Decatur Police Department for seven years before he joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. His younger brother, Joe, still is with the department.
The motorcade included members of Champaign, Rantoul, Vermilion County, Danville, Charleston, Mattoon, Paxton, the University of Illinois, Parkland College, Urbana, Champaign County, Macon County and Decatur agencies.
In Monticello, people lined Bridge Street to show respect to their neighbor. Vic Zimmerman, superintendent of the Monticello School District, said in a statement that Oberheim was involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of whom currently attend Monticello schools.
“Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe — they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work,” Zimmerman said.
Decatur residents Mary Kay Ennis and her husband Morris stood on the edge of the Diamonds Restaurant parking lot on Oakland Avenue waiting with flags in hand.
“We wanted to honor the officer that passed away,” Mary Kay Ennis said.
The couple's son-in-law is also a police officer. “We just want him to come home every evening to his family,” Mary Kay Ennis said.
Like many waiting for the motorcade, Chris Moore, from Decatur, wanted to honor the fallen officer any way she could.
“I just put my hand over my heart and pray for him as he goes by,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
PHOTOS: Locals pay respect to slain Champaign officer who began career in Decatur
