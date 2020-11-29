Watch now: Bloomington center's mission to help vulnerable kids

BLOOMINGTON — While COVID has upended many aspects of ordinary life, it has not altered the mission of the Children’s Advocacy Center and other groups focused on helping kids in danger.
The Pantagraph on Sunday reported on concerns among child advocates that the stay-at-home order and other restrictions have resulted in more abuse behind closed doors going unreported. Because children aren’t going to school, there are fewer opportunities for a teacher to discover abuse or signs of trauma.
In abuse cases in Bloomington-Normal, Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds works with the Children’s Advocacy Center, where children are interviewed in a safe, comfortable environment and their statement is recorded.
“It eliminates the suggestion that there was any type of questioning that was inappropriate asked of the child; it adds credence to the child’s statement because you have trained forensic interviewers that are able to solicit the information that we need without being suggestive; and then also it makes the kid feel more comfortable,” Reynolds said. “It’s not like they’re walking into a police station.”
The multidisciplinary team approach at the CAC includes law enforcement, representatives from the Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors, mental health providers, medical providers who specialize in child abuse and advocates who work with the families. Last year about 14,000 children were seen at Illinois CACs.
Michelle Rothwell, a social worker at Bloomington Junior High School, said that when students disclose sexual abuse, she often will drive them to the CAC personally instead of sending them over in the back of a squad car.
“Just being there with that child so they know they have a person, because I don’t want them to leave our school with a police officer and then go interview with more … I want for somebody to be there who they trust and know,” she said.
Reynolds added that some children have been taught not to trust police or talk to officers about “things of that nature so putting them at the Children’s Advocacy Center even though they typically are speaking to detectives, they don’t necessarily know that. So it can make the kid feel a little bit more comfortable.”
Ensuring children only have to make their statement once is also a valuable part, said Molly Evans, director of the local center.
“It’s a forensic interview, so typically those happen within 24 hours, sometimes same day, but really as soon as possible,” Evans said. “They are able to share their story and provide information to someone that is trained to speak to children. … That interview is really child-led. It’s child-focused, a lot of open-ended non-leading questions, and really just letting the child take their time to work through what they want to share.”
Cases involving younger victims, who can speak about experiences they would have no other reason to have knowledge about, can be easier to work than cases wherein the victims are teenagers, Reynolds said.
Support Local Journalism
“Younger children even after disclosure to the Children’s Advocacy Center or a police officer, they don’t recognize that it’s wrong,” she said. “They will still openly discuss it, whereas a child who is a teenager, because they are becoming more aware of their own sexuality and just life in general, they tend to be more uncooperative as far as relaying details so it can be much more difficult.”
Reynolds said she has often heard defendants say the child must have been exposed to sexual activity through pornography or something similar, but when they can disclose specific details about their physical experience, the evidence is “self-corroborating.”
Because it can take years for victims to come forward, it can be difficult for a jury to understand and put themselves in their shoes, Reynolds said.
“It’s sometimes hard for an everyday normal citizen who doesn’t see this stuff all the time to put themselves in that child’s shoes and think about from that child’s perspective why that child wouldn’t have disclosed sooner,” she said, emphasizing the abuser is often a relative or trusted adult. “A lot of times children are manipulated in doing this so they don’t even recognize that it’s wrong.”
Rothwell said students tell her that they’re afraid their non-offending parent will be angry or that speaking up will cause trouble at home.
The multidisciplinary teams at Illinois CACs work with school staff to make sure they know what it means to be a mandated reporter, and Mangiaracino said education and outreach are among their most important focuses.
“That seems so basic, but it’s continually training school personnel on what it means to be a mandated reporter, understanding their role in being a mandated reporter, understanding the law about being a mandated reporter and then just continuing to reinforce to the school districts that even though they have their own policies and procedures that it is the law that mandated reporters make sure if they become aware of suspecting any abuse that they need to report that,” she said.
Rothwell said the DCFS does not always “take the call” to further investigate when a staff member suspects abuse but the child has not explicitly disclosed it.
“Some of the students will meet with me for months and months and I absolutely adore and love these students, and when the abuse is disclosed, sometimes I hear stories and I just can’t get them out of my head,” Rothwell said. “The extreme pain and just like the stress …”
Can you help? The latest cases from Crime Stoppers of McLean County
Michael R. Howard
Joanna Sue Etter
Erma Louise Garner
Thomas Robert Cook
Stephen J. Linares
Joseph B. Brown
Terry James Krumwiede
Richard B. Fleming
Elishia M. Epps
Darrel D. Autman
James E. Ferguson
Robin Sue Colon
Courtney M. Kinard
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Brandon Scott Missel
Eric R. Covington
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.