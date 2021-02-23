Watch now: Bloomington dad serving 100 years in death of daughter seeks new trial

BLOOMINGTON — Lawyers for the father of a 3-year-old Bloomington girl serving a 100-year sentence for suffocating her in 1998, have filed a petition asking for a new trial based on new evidence.

With the assistance of The Exoneration Project and the Illinois Innocence Project, Bart McNeil suggests new evidence, that had it been available at his trial, would have led to his acquittal. He was accused of strangling his daughter, Christina.

“First, advances in the science of forensic pathology demonstrate that, as a scientific matter, it is impossible to conclude that Christina’s cause of death was murder,” court documents indicate.