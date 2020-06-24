Watch now: Bloomington looting security camera video released

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police on Wednesday released security camera video of who they say are looting suspects.
The department says at least nine men and three women were involved in the looting of a jewelry store on May 31.
They're asking for anyone who can identify the people to call them at (309) 434-2366. Anonymous tips can be called to (309) 828-1111.
Watch here:
