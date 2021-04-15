Watch now: Bloomington man convicted of killing 3 wants new lawyer

Howard also told police in that 2018 recorded interview that he had seen Mays possess a .380 handgun several days prior to the shooting. That was one of the types of handguns later identified to have been used in the shooting.

Prosecutors argued in the trial that Mays’ motive was to steal money and drugs from Pena’s Riley Drive apartment.

State attorneys showed a Snapchat video recorded by Jackson earlier in the day of the shooting that shows him waving a stack of cash at the Riley Drive apartment. No cash was recovered from the scene, as prosecutors argued that Mays stole it. The state showed a separate Snapchat video that Mays recorded weeks later of him flipping through a large stack of cash.

Pena’s girlfriend, who was present in the apartment when Mays was there, testified that she believed the three men were waiting for her to leave so they could do a drug deal.

The state argued that Mays was sitting in a chair near a window to see when the woman left in her car, and that when she did, he stood up and walked toward a bathroom then turned around and began firing.

The woman left the apartment at 2:32 p.m., according to surveillance footage, and the first gunshots were reportedly fired at 2:35 p.m.