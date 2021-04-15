Watch now: Bloomington man convicted of killing 3 wants new lawyer

BLOOMINGTON – A sentencing hearing was vacated Thursday for a Bloomington man convicted of three first-degree murders and an attempted murder, as he plans to momentarily represent himself in the case.
Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Casey Costigan granted Sydney T. Mays, Jr.’s request for a new lawyer as Michael Clancy, who represented Mays throughout the bench trial, withdrew from the case Thursday.
Mays, 24, was found guilty in February of killing Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, on June 18, 2018, at a Riley Drive apartment in Bloomington. Pena’s son, who was 4 years old at the time, was paralyzed in the shooting.
Mays said Thursday that he plans to hire a new attorney, but he would continue pro se if he needed.
A status hearing was scheduled for May 14, when it is likely that another sentencing hearing will be scheduled, Costigan said.
Clancy said he and Mays had a “breakdown in communication” about how to proceed in Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
“Basically, judge, it comes down to my client wanting to pursue avenues in his motion that I am not able to pursue as his current counsel,” Clancy said. “I don’t think that it’s completely based on trial strategy or things that he wants to say I was ineffective."
Clancy said Mays asked him to obtain affidavits from witnesses that were not called during the bench trial, as well as "to put some other things in this motion that I was just not willing to do."
First Assistant States Attorney Brad Rigdon said Thursday that the state would like the motion for new counsel to be resolved “on a short basis.”
“The state is anxious to get to a resolution for the victims in this matter, and as well as to make sure we’re not suffering delay tactics by this defendant,” Rigdon said.
Clancy had argued during the trial that the state could not pinpoint Mays’ location during the shooting, thus being unable to prove he fired the 18 gunshots that the state accused him of.
Evidence presented during the bench trial revealed one of Jackson’s friends, Navarro Howard, told police that Mays and Pena had a beef because Mays felt that Pena was “outshining” him as a drug dealer.
Howard also told police in that 2018 recorded interview that he had seen Mays possess a .380 handgun several days prior to the shooting. That was one of the types of handguns later identified to have been used in the shooting.
Prosecutors argued in the trial that Mays’ motive was to steal money and drugs from Pena’s Riley Drive apartment.
State attorneys showed a Snapchat video recorded by Jackson earlier in the day of the shooting that shows him waving a stack of cash at the Riley Drive apartment. No cash was recovered from the scene, as prosecutors argued that Mays stole it. The state showed a separate Snapchat video that Mays recorded weeks later of him flipping through a large stack of cash.
Pena’s girlfriend, who was present in the apartment when Mays was there, testified that she believed the three men were waiting for her to leave so they could do a drug deal.
The state argued that Mays was sitting in a chair near a window to see when the woman left in her car, and that when she did, he stood up and walked toward a bathroom then turned around and began firing.
The woman left the apartment at 2:32 p.m., according to surveillance footage, and the first gunshots were reportedly fired at 2:35 p.m.
Pena’s foot remained resting on an ottoman and a video game controller was still in Jackson’s hand as the two laid dead when police arrived to the scene.
Perez, who was a downstairs neighbor, was found lying in the stairwell of the apartment complex. The state argued that after Mays ransacked Pena’s girlfriend’s bedroom for cash and drugs, he was confronted by Perez in the hallway when escaping.
Nearby video surveillance footage shows Mays running from the apartment building and into a white SUV at 2:37 p.m.
Mays faces up to life in prison.