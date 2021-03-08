Watch now: Bloomington police asking for public's help in solving fatal shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Bloomington apartment.
Police responded to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue about 6:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive person. Officers found a dead man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds, police said.
Bloomington police public information officer John Fermon said there were no reports of shots fired at the time.
"That part is still under investigation. As with any homicide or any serious crime, the officers or detectives are going to go door to door and try to figure out if somebody heard it and didn’t call in," he said.
No arrests were made Monday.
The scene about a half mile east of North Veterans Parkway on the city's northeast side is lined with apartment buildings on each side of the street, as well as a few houses on one side. Stevenson Elementary School is diagonally opposite of the block, across a strip of houses.
Yellow police tape remained set up Monday evening, sectioning off one apartment building within the nine-building complex, and blocking a portion of the parking lot. About four cop cars remained at the scene, too.
Fermon said "almost all" of the department's detectives are working on the case and were at the scene "throughout the night" and into Monday.
"They're trying to interview different people, look for leads and neighborhood canvasses," Fermon said. "They're just collecting enough evidence as they can initially and they're just working every angle."
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Bloomington police Det. Jeff Engle at (309) 434-2371 or Det. Jared Roth at (309) 434-2379, or the department’s main line at (309) 820-8888.
“If anybody has any information just reach out to us," Fermon said. "Anything matters. Any small amount of detail or something they may or may not know – that could be important.”
This was the second fatal shooting in Bloomington this year. One woman died and another was critically wounded in an early morning shooting Jan. 30 outside Daddio's bar, 527 N. Main St.
The suspect in that shooting, Michael Bakana, 42, of Normal, was charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. He is accused of killing Mariah C. Petracca, 22, of Bloomington and seriously wounding another woman whose identity has not been released.
He scheduled to appear in court March 19 for an arraignment, when he will be formally read his charges and enter his plea.
