Watch now: Bloomington police asking for public's help in solving fatal shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Bloomington apartment.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue about 6:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive person. Officers found a dead man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds, police said.

Bloomington police public information officer John Fermon said there were no reports of shots fired at the time.

"That part is still under investigation. As with any homicide or any serious crime, the officers or detectives are going to go door to door and try to figure out if somebody heard it and didn’t call in," he said.

No arrests were made Monday.

The scene about a half mile east of North Veterans Parkway on the city's northeast side is lined with apartment buildings on each side of the street, as well as a few houses on one side. Stevenson Elementary School is diagonally opposite of the block, across a strip of houses.

Yellow police tape remained set up Monday evening, sectioning off one apartment building within the nine-building complex, and blocking a portion of the parking lot. About four cop cars remained at the scene, too.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}