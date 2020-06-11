Watch now: Bloomington police seeks public help identifying 'cigarette looters'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection to a gas station burglary early June 1.

Police released security camera footage of a local gas station recorded around 2:50 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Two suspects, who are referred to as “cigarette looters” on the department’s YouTube channel, allegedly broke out a window at the business, entered and left with several cartons of Salem, Winston and Newport cigarettes valued at about $4,200.

One of the suspects also is seen pulling a rack of lighters to the ground in the video.

BPD did not identify the gas station by name or location.