Watch now: Bloomington police seeks public help identifying 'cigarette looters'

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection to a gas station burglary early June 1.
Police released security camera footage of a local gas station recorded around 2:50 a.m. Monday, June 1.
Two suspects, who are referred to as “cigarette looters” on the department’s YouTube channel, allegedly broke out a window at the business, entered and left with several cartons of Salem, Winston and Newport cigarettes valued at about $4,200.
One of the suspects also is seen pulling a rack of lighters to the ground in the video.
BPD did not identify the gas station by name or location.
Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366. To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.
