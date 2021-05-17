Watch now: Bloomington recorded 14.1% less crime in 2020

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic had a split-effect on crimes that were recorded in the city last calendar year, Bloomington's top cop said Monday.
Total incidents in some categories, like driving while under the influence and robberies, decreased, while total incidents in other categories, like domestic violence, increased.
Across eight different crime categories classified under Part 1 of the Uniform Crime Reporting code, the total number of confirmed incidents in 2020 were down 14.1% from 1,492 total incidents to 1,281 total incidents, Bloomington Interim Police Chief Greg Scott told the Bloomington City Council on Monday.
"This has been a continuing trend, a slight downward trend for the past several years in these part one crimes," Scott said.
The most striking increase in recorded crimes last year was a 30.6% surge in the number of criminal sexual assualts, from 49 incidents in 2019 to 64 incidents in 2020.
"This is a statistic for some reason that pretty widely varies year over year," Scott said. "We haven't necessarily been able to figure out why that is."
Variations in the category could be explained by community pushes for reporting or changes in state laws, like allowing victims to report without pursuing charges or identifying themselves.
A related crime, domestic violence, also saw a 2.7% increase, from 1501 instances to 1541 instances. Within that category, the department recorded a 9.6% increase in domestic batteries in 2020.
Scott attributed that boost squarely to the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that stay-at-home orders in place at the onset of the pandemic in March likely contributed to at-home violence.
"We expected to see a little bit of a spike due to COVID, and we did," Scott said. "It's just one of those things, you get people in an enclosed space for a long time and they start arguing and carrying on and those sorts of things. It was an increase but it wasn't an unexpected increase."
Nonetheless, the coronavirus pandemic did translate to a reduction in the number of DUI arrests and robbery incidents, Scott said.
The latter went from 57 instances in 2019 to 23 instances in 2020.
"With everybody quarantining at home and not really being out in public making those personal connections, that probably had a hand in reducing this particular statistic," Scott said.
DUI arrests went from 349 arrests in 2019 to 254 in 2020.
"We really believe this is probably COVID related," Scott said. "With bars being closed and fewer social gatherings, we believe there were fewer opportunities for people to drink and drive."
Scott added that as virus restrictions ease, the department expects to ramp-up DUI and seatbelt enforcement — two areas of policing that were "put on on pause with COVID for the safety of our citizens as well as the safety of our officers."
Although not related to the pandemic, the number of shots fired incidents in 2020 was down to 27, from 33 incidents in 2019.
Scott said most of the confirmed shootings last year were related to "folks who were having a personal conflict" who "rather than talking it out or you know old school yard stuff, they decide to settle it with a firearm."
There have been 9 separate shots fired incidents in Bloomington so far this year, according to a database maintained by The Pantagraph.
Scott also discussed a range of reform strategies with council members on Monday, including whether to eliminate pretextual traffic stops, or when an officer pulls over a motorist for a minor traffic violation, then uses the stop to investigate a more serious crime.
Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig said some research shows that doing away with that strategy might lead to "a lowering of harmful instances when these kinds of policies are enacted."
Scott said pretext stops have upsides and downsides, but that they are not used by BPD officers just "for no reason at all."
He added ending the practice "merits more investigation and more discussion."
When used properly, Scott said, pretext stops can "stem crime and improve public safety," but when used improperly "as just something to do to fill the time...it has the potential for abuse."
