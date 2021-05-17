Watch now: Bloomington recorded 14.1% less crime in 2020

"With everybody quarantining at home and not really being out in public making those personal connections, that probably had a hand in reducing this particular statistic," Scott said.

DUI arrests went from 349 arrests in 2019 to 254 in 2020.

"We really believe this is probably COVID related," Scott said. "With bars being closed and fewer social gatherings, we believe there were fewer opportunities for people to drink and drive."

Scott added that as virus restrictions ease, the department expects to ramp-up DUI and seatbelt enforcement — two areas of policing that were "put on on pause with COVID for the safety of our citizens as well as the safety of our officers."

Although not related to the pandemic, the number of shots fired incidents in 2020 was down to 27, from 33 incidents in 2019.

Scott said most of the confirmed shootings last year were related to "folks who were having a personal conflict" who "rather than talking it out or you know old school yard stuff, they decide to settle it with a firearm."

There have been 9 separate shots fired incidents in Bloomington so far this year, according to a database maintained by The Pantagraph.