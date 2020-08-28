 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington release video of battery, theft attempt
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department on Friday released video of what they said was a battery and theft case.

The three men are shown in a store. "Upon leaving the store one of the males battered the store clerk," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (309) 434-2371.

