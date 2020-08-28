Watch now: Bloomington release video of battery, theft attempt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department on Friday released video of what they said was a battery and theft case.

The three men are shown in a store. "Upon leaving the store one of the males battered the store clerk," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (309) 434-2371.

