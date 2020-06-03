Watch now: Bloomington shooting under investigation

BLOOMINGTON — Police continue to investigate an overnight shooting that left a man injured.
Lt. Tim Stanesa said officers were continuing the work the case Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 800 block of East Washington Street for a reported gunshot about 1:30 a.m.
A man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, police said. Bloomington police did not comment on the severity of the injuries.
Bloomington Police are in the 800 block of E Washington St for a report of gunfire in the area. An ambulance was on scene but has since left. No word yet on injuries/victims. @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/nqXvSdnIU4— Kelsey Watznauer (@kwatznauer) June 3, 2020
A fight had broken out a few hours earlier and appeared to have restarted when the shots were fired, the officer said.
The apartment buildings in the area were marked with crime scene tape and a K-9 unit searched the surrounding blocks.
No suspect information or further details were immediately available.
