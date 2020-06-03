You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Bloomington shooting under investigation
Watch now: Bloomington shooting under investigation

Bloomington police were called to the 800 block of East Washington Street where a person was shot early Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

 Kelsey Watznauer

BLOOMINGTON — Police continue to investigate an overnight shooting that left a man injured.

Lt. Tim Stanesa said officers were continuing the work the case Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Washington Street for a reported gunshot about 1:30 a.m.

A man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, police said. Bloomington police did not comment on the severity of the injuries.

A fight had broken out a few hours earlier and appeared to have restarted when the shots were fired, the officer said.

The apartment buildings in the area were marked with crime scene tape and a K-9 unit searched the surrounding blocks.

No suspect information or further details were immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

