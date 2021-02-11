Watch now: Carla Barnes sworn in as first Black judge in 11th Judicial Circuit

She was sworn in by retired 11th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Elizabeth Robb.

“You’ve been on my radar a long time as a potential judge and I’m just absolutely delighted and thrilled, and feel that the 11th Circuit is enriched by the selection of you as a circuit judge,” Robb said before swearing her in.

Barnes was the McLean County chief public defender since 2014 after starting in the public defender’s office in 2001. She served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook County and McLean County before then.

When thanking her family, Barnes especially pointed to her sister, Sharon, who took her in when Carla was 13 years old.

Barnes, from Chicago Heights, had said she did not have a relationship with her father and her mother later suffered an illness that required her to live at an assisted living facility.

Barnes moved in with her sister at Illinois State University, as her older sister “had to become both mother and father” while maintaining their sister relationship, Barnes said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You worried so much about me, but look sissy, I didn’t turn out too bad,” Barnes said as she displayed the black gown she was just donned with.