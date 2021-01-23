BLOOMINGTON — Actors ducking under crime scene tape and squinting at fresh evidence have pulled massive audiences for decades, but the fantasy worlds of television crime and cop dramas create unrealistic expectations that neither attorney nor law enforcement say they can always live up to.

The "CSI Effect," as it became known in the legal world, is “blurring fiction and reality,” says Brad Rigdon, first assistant state’s attorney in McLean County. “It's science fiction versus real life, where we’re trying to walk the line of what’s real and what isn’t.”

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and all the spin-offs in its franchise have been off the air for years, but Rigdon says the name has stuck. In fact, when he’s preparing to question potential jurors, that’s all he needs to write down to remember.

During those conversations — known to attorneys and judges as “voir dire” — potential jurors often hear something to the effect of “You understand that’s all fiction, right? And you don’t expect to see satellite imagery and laser grid analysis presented as evidence?”

“The problem is they’re being honest to a question that’s asked in the abstract and the hypothetical,” said Rigdon, who leads the criminal division at the Law and Justice Center. “All they hear is the charge — we don’t tell them any evidence; we don’t tell them anything about what occurred. … Chances are they’re going to say no and I think that’s honest.”

But once they start to hear evidence, jurors' expectations may change.

“There’s the potential to be like ‘Well, OK on 'CSI' they lifted a fingerprint from the wheel well of a car that was on fire’ — which is actually an episode I saw,” Rigdon said.

TV has long been a source of misconceptions about police and the criminal justice system, back to the days when Perry Mason dramatically defended the falsely accused. The trend continued through the Court TV era and "Law & Order" to countless "Dateline NBC" and "Forensic Files" episodes about crimes being solved by the time the credits rolled.

The result? Researchers at Eastern Michigan University looking into the impact of these shows on juries found 46% expected some kind of scientific evidence in all crime investigations — and 74% in murder cases.

'It's Hollywood'

Rick Bleichner, police chief for the Normal Police Department, said he’s seen these shows use trajectory mapping after the discharge of a firearm to find exactly where the shooter was from miles away — the kind of thing that makes law enforcement say, “Wow, that’s good TV.”

“But it’s not factual, it’s just not. It’s Hollywood,” he said, noting trajectory mapping is possible but this portrayal was simply not realistic.

However, sometimes money is a bigger factor than the technology.

Rigdon said prosecutors have to determine if jurors understand "what you saw (on TV) is a science that would require the police to have a budget of $5-10 million for every case that they ever investigate.”

Police chiefs have to weigh the cost and maintenance of equipment that could be used for investigations against how often it would realistically be used, and often they opt to depend on each other and share resources with other agencies when possible.

Though when the best is available, sometimes the evidence gleaned from advanced technology may not make it to trial because it’s unvetted, too new, “too CSI,” as one judge told a McLean County prosecutor.

Rigdon said it’s a fine line to walk.

Chad Bock, an evidence technician for Normal police, has seen how useful advanced technology can be during investigations but said “there’s a whole lot of stuff that we still use that is tried and true police work,” like pulling out the fingerprint powder and a brush.

And these old methods can be easier to present in court, when attorneys and their expert witnesses have to “teach to the lowest level of the 12 people to make sure that they are completely understanding everything that you’re saying to them,” said Jack McQueen, supervisor for the Bloomington Police Department's crime and intelligence analysis unit.

McQueen said the department is not afraid to try something new, which only grows their checklist of evidence to look for in investigations.

For example, the case against Kirk Zimmerman, who was acquitted in May 2019 of murdering his ex-wife, opened Bloomington police to possible evidence to be collected from vehicle telematics, which involves analyzing the engineering data within vehicles that connects to multimedia systems, navigation software, etc., and historical cell site analysis, which involves tracking cell phone and tower interactions.

The case against Kyle Brestan, who was convicted in December 2019 of murdering his friend Shannon Hastings, brought attention to the cameras installed on the exterior of Connect Transit buses, one of which captured an image of Brestan bicycling away from the crime scene with red stains on his pants.

“So now on my checklist for (a homicide), I had 100 points. Now I have 101 points because bus video is going to be included on each and every case going forward,” McQueen said.

'Follow the facts'

Between advancing technologies complicating investigations, the volume of digital or cyber evidence to process and the shared use of forensic equipment, law enforcement has to face citizens who expect an impossible timeline.

“Citizens think that at every scene you’re going to find fingerprints, DNA, all the evidence that you need to have a suspect identified and a successful prosecution and you’re going to be able to do that in 30 minutes or less,” Bock said. “It’s just not as easy as the television makes it appear.”

Bleichner said despite the effect, their process doesn’t change. Detectives don’t try to emulate actors but instead just work to build the best case possible.

“Our goal is to gather the evidence and follow the facts wherever the evidence takes us,” he said.

But the "CSI" effect may have some benefits in the courtroom as a motivator, Rigdon said.

“How can we use technology effectively and appropriately — what is it that we’re able to do? We don’t look at it as OK, the jury’s going to expect to see this … but we do look at it and say, 'what can we get out of this, what does this actually mean?'” he said.

The other side effect: the TV shows are credited with increasing the number of students interested in the field. The Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission gave its seal of approval to 49 programs, five more than five years ago.

The push for more data-based evidence is also attractive for attorneys, as the objective nature of data can make for a convincing case.

“Data is data. The ones and zeros are what they are,” Rigdon said. “It’s a lot different than … witness testimony that’s going to be based upon their perceptions, their memory. The data speaks for itself and the data doesn’t change a lot of times.”

Real life is always a few steps behind what audiences see on TV, “But you can look around and see technology is advancing very quickly right now. So the gap is not always as great as it was back in 2005 when smart phones did not exist but the 'CSI' world did,” Rigdon said.

Good, bad and everything in between, the prosecutor said there is no going back.

“It’s tough to imagine a world in which it didn’t exist.”

