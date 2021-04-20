Watch now: Chauvin verdict rekindles memories for Bloomington-Normal residents

For Sidney Moon, 50, of Normal, a guilty verdict was expected. However long Chauvin is sentenced to prison is what Moon will base more of his judgment on.

“Nine out of 10, he’ll probably get like a slap on the wrist,” Moon said. “They’ll do something like five years … and he’ll be out in less than a year or something like that. I always look at it like that. Just because he was found guilty doesn’t mean he’s actually going to get punished for it.”

A group of African American pastors across the Twin Cities, the African American Ministerial Alliance of Bloomington-Normal, called Tuesday a "new day of reckoning in terms of holding 'everyone' accountable, regardless of position or status in life."

"We realize the justice system is not perfect but it has been performed with fairness and equality in this case," the religious leaders said in a statement. "Based on the strong arguments the prosecution is making, including some deficiencies within the police department, the verdict guilty as charged was unavoidable. The witnesses from within law enforcement and medical professionals left little doubt. While justice was served in this case there is so much more work to be done in our society.