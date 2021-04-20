Watch now: Chauvin verdict rekindles memories for Bloomington-Normal residents

BLOOMINGTON — In April 1992, David Lewis was a young, college-aged Black man, attuned to the trial of four Los Angeles police officers charged with using excessive force against Rodney King.
About 30 years later, it was George Floyd — a Black man who died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, who is white, was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death.
There are serious differences between what happened in the cases of King and Floyd, Lewis, now a Bloomington-based consultant, acknowledges. The two men were different people, the situations leading to interactions with police were different, and so, too were the actual actions of police themselves. And that, Lewis said, is really the thread that ties them both together: How the police chose to treat an unarmed Black man.
"I hope this is a conversation happening in homes across North America right now," Lewis said, although he "absolutely (is) tired of talking about it."
Desiree Ford, 22, of Normal, said she knows the guilty verdict will “make a big difference” and set precedence for similar cases in the future, but she also knows that one case will not change everything.
“I don’t want the people to keep getting hopes up because this is only the beginning, really,” Ford said. “So, I just want them to keep having faith, but just don’t get too comfortable just with this one situation going how they wanted it to go because there’s still other things that needs to be justified, as well.”
For Sidney Moon, 50, of Normal, a guilty verdict was expected. However long Chauvin is sentenced to prison is what Moon will base more of his judgment on.
“Nine out of 10, he’ll probably get like a slap on the wrist,” Moon said. “They’ll do something like five years … and he’ll be out in less than a year or something like that. I always look at it like that. Just because he was found guilty doesn’t mean he’s actually going to get punished for it.”
A group of African American pastors across the Twin Cities, the African American Ministerial Alliance of Bloomington-Normal, called Tuesday a "new day of reckoning in terms of holding 'everyone' accountable, regardless of position or status in life."
"We realize the justice system is not perfect but it has been performed with fairness and equality in this case," the religious leaders said in a statement. "Based on the strong arguments the prosecution is making, including some deficiencies within the police department, the verdict guilty as charged was unavoidable. The witnesses from within law enforcement and medical professionals left little doubt. While justice was served in this case there is so much more work to be done in our society.
"Our prayers are for the Floyd family. Our great hope and prayer is justice will continue to be served and we will become a better people as a result, including here in Bloomington-Normal.”