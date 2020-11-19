Watch now: Cynthia Baker sentenced to life in prison for killing 8-year-old Rica Rountree

BLOOMINGTON — Cynthia Baker was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of 8-year-old Rica Rountree, exactly one year after a McLean County jury found her guilty.

“I have to admit I have yet to see a case where the evidence is as distressing to me. This is the most distressing,” said Judge Casey Costigan before giving the sentence.

Baker, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and three counts of domestic battery after a weeklong trial last November.

During the trial, the jury saw videos that depicted Baker smacking Rica, forcing the child’s head against walls and repeatedly kneeing the child in the back. The video footage also showed the child naked and struggling to hold cans with her hands outstretched to her sides while Baker yelled, mocked and reminded her to keep her arms straight.