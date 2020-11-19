Watch now: Cynthia Baker sentenced to life in prison for killing 8-year-old Rica Rountree

BLOOMINGTON — Cynthia Baker was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of 8-year-old Rica Rountree, exactly one year after a McLean County jury found her guilty.
“I have to admit I have yet to see a case where the evidence is as distressing to me. This is the most distressing,” said Judge Casey Costigan before giving the sentence.
Baker, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and three counts of domestic battery after a weeklong trial last November.
During the trial, the jury saw videos that depicted Baker smacking Rica, forcing the child’s head against walls and repeatedly kneeing the child in the back. The video footage also showed the child naked and struggling to hold cans with her hands outstretched to her sides while Baker yelled, mocked and reminded her to keep her arms straight.
“Nothing that child did or … could have done warranted the type of abuse that was inflicted upon her,” Costigan said. “The demented idea that holding these cans out while naked and being beaten is some sort of acceptable punishment is very troubling to the court. That’s not acceptable punishment. It’s pure evil.”
At the time of Rica’s death, Baker was dating the girl’s father, Richard Rountree, and filled a caretaker or stepparent role.
Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said there was no defendant more deserving of the word “monster” and asked Costigan to give Baker natural life in prison, which she was eligible for because the jury found the first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child were “accompanied by exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”
Rica died Jan. 26, 2019 of peritonitis from intestinal perforation after blunt force trauma, a doctor testified. Baker's daughter testified her mother kicked Rica twice in the stomach.
In a victim impact statement, Rica’s mother Ann Simmons, who also goes by Anntionetta Rountree, asked Baker to stop filing motions and not to file an appeal, telling her “You took a promise of a better tomorrow.”
“It’s over with. Please stop filing motions; I’m tired of seeing your face,” she said. “Please just go ahead and accept your fate. … Can you please just be done today? That’s all I want.
“You killed my daughter. You used her as a punching bag. You tortured her for no reason. You’re sick and you need to go away.”
After the hearing, Simmons called Baker's sentence "a little piece of justice."
In a prepared statement, Baker told the judge she did not kill Rica and she could not apologize for something she didn’t do.
Support Local Journalism
“I accepted Rica and loved her as if she was my own child,” she said, her hands shaking. “I apologize for the things I did wrong … but I cannot in good conscience apologize for something I did not do.”
Before the sentencing, Costigan denied Baker’s claim that she had ineffective counsel at trial and denied her motion for a new trial.
She was represented by Todd Ringel of Johnson Law Group in Bloomington during the trial.
Phil Finegan became her attorney before Baker’s initial sentencing date in January and filed the post trial motions.
Finegan said it would be inappropriate for him to suggest any definite number of years for her sentence “given the gravity of this situation,” but he suggested a life imprisonment was “not appropriate.”
“The things that we read in the letters, the good things that Cindy’s done with her life to this point should not be completely discredited and thrown out,” Finegan said, referencing 11 letters submitted by Baker’s family and friends.
Suzanne Schertz, Rica’s third grade teacher during her short stint at Prairieland Elementary, gave a tearful testimony to Rica’s demeanor, calling her a “spit fire” who wanted to be a teacher when she grew up.
Schertz also described how in the days leading up to her death Rica acted differently, as if she were hurting.
Reynolds said Baker showed “a complete lack of empathy for a dying child,” and played an excerpt of Baker's police interview in which she told a detective while paramedics worked on Rica, she was concerned about her living room floor because the child was vomiting.
“You saw the damage done to her internal organs,” Reynolds said. “Her body literally rotted from the inside leading to a painful and agonizing death.”
“While a brutal stabbing can be over in minutes, Rica suffered for days in silence and tears.”
Photos: Testimony begins in Cynthia Baker's 2019 trial
Photos: Rica Rountree's mom holds rally for justice and reform in January 2020
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.