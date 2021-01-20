Watch now: Donald Whalen to return to prison with a new sentence, no new trial

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Whalen’s remaining McLean County cases were wrapped up Wednesday afternoon, sending him back to the Department of Corrections with a new sentence in addition to finishing the 30 years he must serve for the 1991 murder of his father.
Whalen, 54, pleaded guilty Wednesday to escape, a Class 3 felony, which was the first charge brought against him last year while he waited for a new trial in the 1991 case.
He was charged with escape in May 2020 when he was found in violation of the conditions of his home confinement.
In a plea agreement, the state dismissed eight additional escape charges as well as: two counts of violation of an order of protection, domestic battery, unlawful restraint, interrupting a report of domestic violence and criminal damage to government supported property.
Whalen was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, with credit for 247 days served.
2019 video: Donald Whalen granted new trial
He spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder before the conviction was vacated in 2019 by the Fourth Appellate Court, which ruled newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of his 1991 trial.
At that time, Judge Scott Drazewski, who has since retired, granted Whalen’s motion for a new trial and the defendant was released from custody with an ankle monitor after posting $100,035 in bond.
Prosecutors appealed to the Appellate Court, which granted the appeal in a ruling that reversed Drazewski’s granted motion. The court determined an “incorrect standard” had been used to determine whether a new trial should be granted.
Citing this guidance from the Fourth Appellate Court, Drazewski reversed his ruling in December, and Whalen was remanded back to the Department of Corrections. The judge granted Whalen credit for the 18 months he spent on home confinement.
However, he has remained in the McLean County Jail while the four 2020 cases were pending.
Given his credit for time served, Whalen is expected to finish his 1991 sentence in March, defense attorney Jonathan McEldowney said Wednesday. The new sentence will begin after the first is completed.
Elliot Slosar, one of Whalen’s lawyers who works on the Exoneration Project, was not available for comment.
