Watch now: Donald Whalen to return to prison with a new sentence, no new trial

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Whalen’s remaining McLean County cases were wrapped up Wednesday afternoon, sending him back to the Department of Corrections with a new sentence in addition to finishing the 30 years he must serve for the 1991 murder of his father.

Whalen, 54, pleaded guilty Wednesday to escape, a Class 3 felony, which was the first charge brought against him last year while he waited for a new trial in the 1991 case.

He was charged with escape in May 2020 when he was found in violation of the conditions of his home confinement.