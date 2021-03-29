Watch now: Florida group honors Long Creek state trooper killed in crash

A funeral service is planned at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St.

Hanneken, 45, died Thursday morning when his squad car rammed into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville. Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

Hanneken was a 1994 Mount Zion High School graduate. He is the father of two teenage boys.

Run 4 Heroes was founded to raise money for injured first responders and honoring those who died in the line of duty.