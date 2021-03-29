 Skip to main content
Watch now: Florida group honors Long Creek state trooper killed in crash
top story

Watch now: Florida group honors Long Creek state trooper killed in crash

Todd Hanneken family

Todd Hanneken is pictured with his sons, Nick and Ben, and wife, Shelley.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

A run in Florida organized by the group Running 4 Heroes Inc. honored Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken, of Long Creek, who died in a crash last week.

A funeral service is planned at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St.

Todd Anthony Hanneken

Hanneken, 45, died Thursday morning when his squad car rammed into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville. Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

Hanneken was a 1994 Mount Zion High School graduate. He is the father of two teenage boys.

Run 4 Heroes was founded to raise money for injured first responders and honoring those who died in the line of duty.

