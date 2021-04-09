Watch now: Former state Sen. Bill Brady in legal dispute with Florida landlord

BLOOMINGTON – Former State Sen. Bill Brady and members of his family have been in a yearlong dispute with the landlord of a Jimmy John's that his family owns in Florida because ongoing construction has “alienated” their business, he said.
Brady, of Bloomington, and the family members were named in a recent lawsuit filed by Delray Place, LLC, owner of a building at 1911 S. Federal Highway in Delray Beach, Florida, but Brady said his family has had counter claims. Brady is a co-signer on the lease while his family members own the business.
The lawsuit filed against Brady, his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law, accuses them of owing nearly $60,000 in past-due rent. Brady said they “refused” to pay rent because the landlord has “violated terms of the lease,” through an ongoing construction project that has made the business less visible and accessible, and at times interrupted utility services.
Florida Attorney Albert Vitto, who represents Delray Place, LLC and its landlord in the case, had no comment for this story.
The project began in February 2020, when the property owner removed the store sign from the building and replaced it with a banner that at times has been blown away, Brady said.
“(With) all the construction you couldn’t even see we had a store there,” Brady said. “He (landlord) occupied all the parking spaces. There weren’t places for our employees to park, let alone our customers.”
Brady said some car tires have been flattened in the parking lot from nails and other debris from the construction.
“We’re hopeful the project will be nice when it’s done, but the damages done to us over the year of construction has been abusive and completely in neglect of his obligations under the lease,” Brady said.
He added that they will “pay whatever we’re obligated under the courts,” but thinks they’re obligated to be reimbursed for damages caused from construction, as well.
Brady served in the state Senate from 2002 to 2020, including as GOP leader. He also sought the GOP nomination for governor three times.