Watch now: Former state Sen. Bill Brady in legal dispute with Florida landlord

The project began in February 2020, when the property owner removed the store sign from the building and replaced it with a banner that at times has been blown away, Brady said.

“(With) all the construction you couldn’t even see we had a store there,” Brady said. “He (landlord) occupied all the parking spaces. There weren’t places for our employees to park, let alone our customers.”

Brady said some car tires have been flattened in the parking lot from nails and other debris from the construction.

“We’re hopeful the project will be nice when it’s done, but the damages done to us over the year of construction has been abusive and completely in neglect of his obligations under the lease,” Brady said.

He added that they will “pay whatever we’re obligated under the courts,” but thinks they’re obligated to be reimbursed for damages caused from construction, as well.

Brady served in the state Senate from 2002 to 2020, including as GOP leader. He also sought the GOP nomination for governor three times.

