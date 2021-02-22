Watch now: Hammet Brown found guilty for 2018 Bloomington double murder

He faces up to life in prison with six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Defense lawyer Mark Zalcman alleged Alexander and Jones as local gang members who were tracking Hammet Brown because they had a prior dispute involving him selling marijuana on the gang’s drug turf.

Hammet Brown testified that Alexander shot at his car one night in May 2018, however, no gunshots were reported and there was no evidence proving it. After that incident, police pulled over Hammet Brown for speeding, which he said was because he had been shot at. Hammet Brown did not tell police who shot at him because he did not trust police, he testified. He told police that night, “God going to deal with them.”

After another incident allegedly involving part of that gang, Hammet Brown told his friend, Duane Martin, that he was “so thirsty.” Martin testified that he took that to mean Hammet Brown wanted to kill.

“The statements ‘I was so thirsty’ and ‘God will take care of it’ are certainly relevant to the court in terms of mindset,” Costigan said.

