Watch now: Hammet Brown found guilty for 2018 Bloomington double murder

BLOOMINGTON – Hammet D. Brown was found guilty Monday of killing two people and wounding two others in a June 2018 shooting during an outdoor party at an Orchard Road apartment complex in Bloomington.
Taneshiea Brown, 20, and Steven Alexander Jr., 18, were fatally wounded, while Kenleia Sims and Tyree Jones survived their gunshot wounds.
Hammet Brown, 29, who is also known by the nickname “Law”, pleaded not guilty to the crime in July 2018 after he was arrested June 26, 2018, in Chicago.
Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Casey Costigan delivered about a 35-minute ruling Monday, noting he considered Hammet Brown’s argument of self-defense and found it inconsistent.
“Mr. Brown, I do not know why you shot those four individuals, but what I am convinced of beyond a reasonable doubt is that there was no justifiable reason for these shootings and killings, including self-defense,” Costigan said.
He faces up to life in prison with six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Defense lawyer Mark Zalcman alleged Alexander and Jones as local gang members who were tracking Hammet Brown because they had a prior dispute involving him selling marijuana on the gang’s drug turf.
Hammet Brown testified that Alexander shot at his car one night in May 2018, however, no gunshots were reported and there was no evidence proving it. After that incident, police pulled over Hammet Brown for speeding, which he said was because he had been shot at. Hammet Brown did not tell police who shot at him because he did not trust police, he testified. He told police that night, “God going to deal with them.”
After another incident allegedly involving part of that gang, Hammet Brown told his friend, Duane Martin, that he was “so thirsty.” Martin testified that he took that to mean Hammet Brown wanted to kill.
“The statements ‘I was so thirsty’ and ‘God will take care of it’ are certainly relevant to the court in terms of mindset,” Costigan said.
Hammet Brown then accused Alexander of cornering him at the Orchard Road party and saying “Finally got you.” In an unusual move during his testimony, Hammet Brown stepped down from the witness stand and re-enacted the shooting in front of the court. He showed how he pulled the gun from his pocket and fired as he stepped backward, arguing that he was trying to run away because he alleged Alexander of shooting back at him with a revolver. He acknowledged to aiming directly at Alexander and Jones.
He also testified to carrying the .40 caliber handgun with him at the party because he "was afraid of the night," and of the chance that someone could pull a gun on him.
"In the court's view, there is inconsistency after inconsistency in the defendant's testimony, which leads the court to seriously question his credibility," Costigan said. "But even if I were to accept the defendant's testimony as true, it still shows the situation that it escalated to the point where a reasonable person would have extricated themselves from this party long before this confrontation ever took place."
Costigan also said that while he understands revolver handguns do not dispose of shell casings, there was no evidence to prove that Alexander had a gun.
Sims’ testimony, which Costigan said was found to be credible, countered Hammet Brown’s allegations.
Sims testified that she, Taneshiea Brown, Alexander and Jones were standing in a circle when Hammet Brown walked through them and into a cutaway between the apartment buildings. One or two minutes later, Sims said, Hammet Brown returned, firing gunshots directly at Alexander and Jones, and then ran away while continuing to fire.
Costigan said the court’s issue was that self-defense is applicable when there is an immediate threat. He said there were at least three dangerous encounters between Hammet Brown and the victims prior to the June 10, 2018 shooting.
“The court has questions as to at what point do you leave the party to avoid the encounter in the first place?” Costigan said. “Self-defense is in essence someone who has no other choice. It certainly appears to the court that based upon the facts, this situation had escalated to the point where the encounter could have been avoided.”
Hammet Brown is due back in court June 3 for a sentencing hearing.