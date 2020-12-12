Watch now: How McLean County courts have adapted during COVID

BLOOMINGTON – Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer compared the court’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to a game of Whac-A-Mole.
An issue pops up and it’s immediately addressed.
COVID-19 was a “complete shock” to the court system in March and it led to a “scheduling nightmare” throughout the year, Fellheimer said, but he acknowledged that it’s probably “no different than anyone’s line of work.”
Across the state, the coronavirus pandemic has presented seemingly endless challenges for those charged with administering justice, from courtrooms that don't allow allow social distancing to adapting to video conferencing.
The courts never fully shut down, but from mid-March through May, it was open only for emergency matters, orders of protection and bond hearings.
William Scanlon, the McLean County trial court administrator, said the variability of the pandemic has forced some judges to conduct hearings from home or for some to substitute for others.
“Tomorrow is always a new adventure,” Scanlon said. “Today we know what we’re doing and the cases are under control. But if we have three judges test positive at 4 o’clock today, then tomorrow’s going to be a pretty busy day trying to get those cases covered.”
McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes said there is a delay on cases that are not in custody, but it’s not extreme.
“When there has been (a delay), it is at times beneficial to my clients. They can get services completed,” Barnes wrote in an email to The Pantagraph.
The court resumed non-emergency affairs June 1, with many hearings like status updates and routine business conducted remotely through Zoom, a video-conferencing website.
McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said Zoom can work, but “it depends on what kind of remote hearing.”
He said they work “incredibly well” for status hearings and other quick meetings.
Support Local Journalism
“Once you start getting into contested hearings in which documents have to be admitted and produced to other sides, they don’t work as well. They are probably less efficient,” Knapp said.
That’s why Fellheimer and Scanlon in the spring took several walks through the courthouse with the McLean County Health Department to identify which rooms could hold enough socially-distanced people for trials. He said they even checked in with the City of Bloomington about using Grossinger Motors Arena, but that became a “security nightmare” with handling the logistics and transferring files.
The jury assembly room on the fifth floor of the courthouse was ultimately repurposed as a courtroom and held jury trials when they returned in June.
As about half the dockets moved remotely, that also freed up space in the courthouse to reassign some cases for larger courtrooms.
Barnes agreed with Knapp that not all remote hearings have the same effectiveness. She said they “work well for status hearings. We would never consider it for trials and such.”
“Zoom hearings have helped slow the population of people in the courthouse,” Barnes said. “In the future, we may use this more.”
Fellheimer and Scanlon said virtual proceedings will not go away when the pandemic is over.
“Remote’s here to stay,” Fellheimer said. “It may not be to the extent it’s in place now because some remote hearings at this point are just designed to limp the case along until we can return to an in-person hearing.”
Knapp thinks other aspects will remain online post-pandemic too, such as traffic school.
Moving some work virtually won’t be the only difference for the courts after COVID-19.
“I think the future of how courtrooms are going to be set up will change,” Fellheimer said. “I mean everything is going to change because I think as a judge you’d almost prefer a general purpose room, rather than a courtroom, that we can reconfigure upon a moment’s notice. Now, we’re stuck with fixed seats, fixed jury boxes, fixed tables.”
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.
The pandemic dashed traditional graduation plans but gave some schools the chance to be creative in celebrating their students.
Retiring teachers were sent off with surprise parades instead of the usual hugs this spring.
McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic
An unexpected milestone, Unit 5 distributed more than 100k meals to local families within two months of schools closing for COVID.
Bent Elementary teachers filled sidewalks with chalked messages for students to "hopefully lift their spirits."
Bloomington-Normal schools began to reopen in October and students were welcomed in by excited teachers and staff.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.