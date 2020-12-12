Watch now: How McLean County courts have adapted during COVID

The jury assembly room on the fifth floor of the courthouse was ultimately repurposed as a courtroom and held jury trials when they returned in June.

As about half the dockets moved remotely, that also freed up space in the courthouse to reassign some cases for larger courtrooms.

Barnes agreed with Knapp that not all remote hearings have the same effectiveness. She said they “work well for status hearings. We would never consider it for trials and such.”

“Zoom hearings have helped slow the population of people in the courthouse,” Barnes said. “In the future, we may use this more.”

Fellheimer and Scanlon said virtual proceedings will not go away when the pandemic is over.

“Remote’s here to stay,” Fellheimer said. “It may not be to the extent it’s in place now because some remote hearings at this point are just designed to limp the case along until we can return to an in-person hearing.”

Knapp thinks other aspects will remain online post-pandemic too, such as traffic school.

Moving some work virtually won’t be the only difference for the courts after COVID-19.