Watch now: Jury finds Bruce guilty of murder in 2018 death of Bloomington man

Bruce’s bond was revoked and he was returned to the McLean County Jail until a sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

Because the jury also believed Bruce was armed when these offenses occurred, a 15-year firearm enhancement will be applied to his sentence in October.

After the verdict was returned, Assistant State’s Attorneys Tammara Wagoner and Mary Lawson said they were pleased with the outcome of the trial and happy for Dover’s family.

“I feel like justice was served,” Lawson said.

Wagoner added even though the case may have seemed complicated, “For us, it was clear, but that’s because we had the benefit of the Bloomington Police Department who did a phenomenal job.”

Investigators could not determine if Bruce or another suspect, Curtis Hairston, pulled the trigger, but “it doesn’t matter which one of the two, whether it be the defendant or Curtis Hairston ... which one of them pulled the trigger because they were both part of entering the house to commit the robbery,” Wagoner said in her closing arguments Monday, to end the trial that lasted just over a week.

Bruce was one of three Decatur men police identified as suspects in Dover’s death.