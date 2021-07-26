Watch now: Jury picked for Bloomington murder trial

BLOOMINGTON— All 12 jurors were selected Monday for the trial for Amari McNabb, who is accused of committing murder two years ago in Bloomington.

The 22-year-old from Country Club Hills, a south suburb of Chicago, is accused of fatally shooting Bloomington man Juan Nash, 25, during an outdoor party in April 2019 in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

Twenty-eight potential jurors were questioned in about a four-and-a-half hour process.

Ten women and two men, who are all white, form the jury. Two white women were chosen as alternates for the trial.

Prosecutors seek five criminal charges against McNabb: three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and mob action.

Two other Bloomington men involved in the 2019 shooting have been issued prison sentences. Scotty A. Allen, 21, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years, and Exodus R. Hebert, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opening arguments for McNabb’s trial begin Tuesday morning.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorneys Ashley Scarborough and Aaron Fredrick presented a list of 57 potential witnesses to be called, including Hebert.

Defense attorney Edward Johnson, of Chicago, expects to call two expert witnesses to testify. Johnson is joined by co-counselor John Miraglia, of Chicago.

Johnson asked potential jurors if they ever had to defend themselves in a situation and how they felt about self-defense. He also asked jurors if they are OK with the proposition that one person can kill another person if justified, but Judge Casey Costigan accepted prosecutors’ objection to the question.

If convicted, McNabb faces 20 to 60 years in prison for each murder charge; four to 15 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm; and one to three years for mob action. If state’s attorneys can prove McNabb fired a gun in two of the murder charges, he would be eligible for up to 25 more years.

Lawyers expect the trial to last through the week, possibly ending next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.