Watch now: Jury trial begins Monday for 2019 Bloomington murder suspect

BLOOMINGTON — A jury trial remains scheduled for Monday for Amari McNabb, who is charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of Juan Nash, as he declined state’s attorneys' final offer for a plea agreement Thursday.

McNabb, 22, of south Chicago suburb Country Club Hills, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action for his role in the 2019 shooting at an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

Nash, 25, of Bloomington, was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle about two blocks from the scene.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick Thursday offered McNabb a plea agreement that would include McNabb pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder and result in dismissing the other charges.

The agreement would have made McNabb eligible for a 20- to 60-year prison sentence and would have removed a firearm enhancement penalty that adds up to 25 years to his sentence.

McNabb rejected the offer without discussing it with his lawyer, Edward Johnson, of Chicago. McNabb declined a similar plea offer in August, Fredrick said.

Fredrick and his co-counsel, Ashley Scarborough, also Thursday re-amended two of McNabb’s murder charges to retain original language that would make him eligible for 25 additional years in prison if the state can prove that McNabb possessed or discharged a firearm during the crime.

McNabb’s possible penalties include 20 to 60 years in prison for the three murder charges, with the 25-year firearm enhancement included in two of those charges; four to 15 years in prison if convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm; and one to three years in prison if convicted of mob action.

His sentence would run concurrently if convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action. Any murder conviction would have a consecutive sentence if he were also found guilty of the firearm or mob action charges.

McNabb’s co-defendants were previously sentenced for their connections to the shooting. Scotty A. Allen, 21, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, and Exodus R. Hebert, 20, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Defense lawyer John Miraglia, of Chicago, also entered his appearance Thursday as co-counselor with Johnson.

The jury trial could take up to two weeks, as Fredrick said he expects the state to rest its case by next Friday. McNabb has remained in McLean County jail custody on a $2 million bond at 10%, meaning he would need to pay $200,035 to be released.

