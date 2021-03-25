Watch now: Lawmakers pass compromise bill on pretrial interest in Illinois personal injury cases

“Again, the issue that this bill addresses is a ‘delay, deny and don't pay’ perspective that has been incentivized because of the absence of prejudgment interest,” Rogers said in testimony before the Senate Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Under the earlier version of the bill, the interest would begin to accrue once the entity or individual being sued “has notice of the injury from the time of the incident itself or a written notice,” the bill states. This would have resulted in the interest beginning to accrue even before the injured party had filed a lawsuit in court.

Under SB 72, interest would begin to accrue once the lawsuit is filed.

Harmon said the bill does not apply retroactively, and, if signed by the governor, it would take effect June 21.

In adopting prejudgment interest, Illinois would join 46 other states that currently have some form of this type of interest.

Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said making a comparison between Illinois’ proposed prejudgment interest and that of other states is misleading because many other states place caps on the amount of total damages in personal injury and wrongful death cases. In Illinois, there are no such damage caps.