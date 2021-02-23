Watch now: McLean County law enforcement discusses recent wave of murder trials

BLOOMINGTON — Throughout the 2000s, McLean County handled about one murder trial per year. That's changed to a murder trial about every two months recently.
“The last 21 months and even the year or so before that has truly been a historic time in McLean County’s history,” McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said.
Knapp joined assistant prosecutors and law enforcement members Tuesday in a news conference to go over details about the busy period.
Eleven murder cases went to trial in McLean County in the 2000s decade while 10 murder cases went to trial since May 2019. Three trials were held in June 2020.
Knapp largely lauded the collaborated efforts by the Bloomington and Normal police departments, McLean County sheriff and the county’s states attorneys in the string of 10 murder trials, of which all but one resulted in convictions.
Jeff Horne, assistant state's attorney and drug unit supervisor, said the morale in the agencies has never been higher.
"Everybody that works in the state’s attorney’s office who are involved in these major cases don’t forget the most important thing," said Horne. "They don’t forget that little girl, Rica, and that photograph of her in that red dress. That’s something we’ll never forget," referring to 8-year-old Rica Rountree, who was killed by her father's girlfriend in 2018.
Hoping the past three years of gun violence in the county has been an anomaly and not a trend, Knapp and other officials acknowledged an increase in gun violence countrywide over the past few years, including in 2020.
But Knapp said the 2020 spike didn’t arise in McLean County.
“Eighteen and ’19 I think we had a spike,” Knapp said. “We have actually in 2020, I think you can say it, we had a pretty good year.”
Not one department or agency took credit for the streak of convictions, rather, “it’s a testament to the professionalism across the board,” said Greg Scott, Bloomington police chief. He added that they hope to continue to be successful, but it's not ideal to be as busy.
“What we’d really rather have happen is that people lay their guns down and settle these disputes in conversation or some other method as opposed to taking shots at each other,” Scott said. “But if that’s what’s going to continue to happen, the professionalism of these agencies will continue to rise to the occasion and we will continue to see convictions.”
Despite fewer violent crimes in the past year and a wave of murder convictions in the past two years — which Knapp said “hopefully” has a “chilling effect” on the community — “not all” dangerous people are off the streets.
“Do we know everybody out there running around who’s likely or potentially likely to use a gun? Certainly not,” Knapp said, but he added that law enforcement is currently tracking at least 40 people who have multiple convictions of gun offenses.
When asked about the possibility of bringing a countywide initiative like the “Don’t Shoot” program in Peoria County — which creates partnerships among federal, state and local prosecutors aiming to decrease shootings — Knapp said he doesn’t think McLean County needs it.
“I think we do a great job of targeted deterrence as it is,” Knapp said. “And targeted deterrence, in our mind, isn’t just locking people up forever, it’s targeting the youth who may be on a path to do some of these crimes and trying to get them into programs, but then, if these crimes are committed, target the people that we know are committing them.”
He commended the McLean County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for doing much of that work.
Normal police chief Rick Bleichner added that the “Don’t Shoot” program “was right for Peoria, but I don’t know that it’s right for McLean County.”
“I think McLean County needs to focus on ‘don’t carry’ because as we’ve seen in these cases, it’s impossible to shoot and kill somebody if you’re not carrying a firearm,” Bleichner said.
The 11th Judicial Circuit Court has four pending murder trials. Of those, the only one scheduled is a jury trial for co-defendants Amari McNabb and Exodus Hebert set for May 17, according to court records.