Watch now: McLean County law enforcement discusses recent wave of murder trials

Hoping the past three years of gun violence in the county has been an anomaly and not a trend, Knapp and other officials acknowledged an increase in gun violence countrywide over the past few years, including in 2020.

But Knapp said the 2020 spike didn’t arise in McLean County.

“Eighteen and ’19 I think we had a spike,” Knapp said. “We have actually in 2020, I think you can say it, we had a pretty good year.”

Not one department or agency took credit for the streak of convictions, rather, “it’s a testament to the professionalism across the board,” said Greg Scott, Bloomington police chief. He added that they hope to continue to be successful, but it's not ideal to be as busy.

“What we’d really rather have happen is that people lay their guns down and settle these disputes in conversation or some other method as opposed to taking shots at each other,” Scott said. “But if that’s what’s going to continue to happen, the professionalism of these agencies will continue to rise to the occasion and we will continue to see convictions.”