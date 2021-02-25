Watch now: McLean County veterans progress through treatment court program

The VTC is unique compared to other problem-solving courts in several ways, including allowing defendants to erase their criminal record once graduated.

In addition to assigning a probation officer, participants are assigned a veteran mentor who makes weekly contact with the defendant about whatever help they need.

“That mentor has been in the military, that’s where he really comes in and helps out with being able to talk about other military experience, help them open up,” Saam said.

Many people working in the program are also veterans, including Feeney, who served as a judge advocate general in the Marine Corps and another 20 years in the reserves.

Feeney said it’s important that many veterans help run the program because it builds trust with defendants.

“We hear that repeatedly with some of our graduates of how shocked they are about how we’re dealing with them because they don’t trust us. They don’t trust the court, they think they’re just going to be hammered all the time and we’re just mean people and they don’t realize how devoted we are to their success,” said Feeney.