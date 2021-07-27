Watch now: McNabb, co-conspirators 'were on a mission' in '19 Bloomington murder, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – Prosecutors told jurors Tuesday that Amari McNabb killed Juan Nash in April 2019 for “revenge and retaliation” for a separate murder the year before, but his defense lawyer said the State's Attorney's Office has “no evidence” to prove guilt.

McNabb, 22, of Country Club Hills, is charged with three first-degree murder charges, aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action in the killing of Nash, 25, of Bloomington, who went by the nickname “Buck.”

Bloomington residents Scotty Allen and Exodus Hebert have been sentenced to prison on murder charges for their roles in the shooting. Allen and another man, Nathanial Caldwell Jr., were also injured in the incident.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said the dispute April 2, 2019, at a party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road, Bloomington, was a clash between two local gangs. He said Nash’s death was revenge for 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood’s October 2018 murder in Bloomington.

Fredrick said McNabb, Allen and Hebert “were on a mission,” and they planned the murder that day. He said they each had a role before, during and after the shooting. He said the plan began when they saw Nash on a Facebook Live video.

Fredrick said the three appeared at the block party for about 15 minutes to see who was there, then left for the Pheasant Lanes bowling alley and returned to the party, and shortly after, “gunfire erupted.”

In a three-minute opening statement, defense lawyer Edward Johnson said the scene that day was a big party in the afternoon and into the night that included alcohol and drugs.

Johnson told jurors that Nash was “aggravated, armed,” and that autopsy testimony will show that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time.

He said prosecutors have no evidence to show that McNabb killed Nash or that they had developed a plan to kill him. Johnson said prosecutors instead will offer gang evidence to try to show that he might have had beef with Nash or others.

Prosecutors said gunshots were fired shortly after 9:30 p.m. and a Bloomington Police Department 911 communications manager said police received its first call at 9:48 p.m.

Fredrick said 20 shell casings were found at the scene – 14 9mm handgun casings, two .25 caliber casings and four .380 caliber casings.

Jurors heard testimony Tuesday from neighbors who recalled hearing two sets of about five gunshots followed by screeching tires and screaming.

A witness also testified she “heard a shake and a bang” from her living room. She looked through her curtains to see a gray SUV sitting in her flower garden and crashed into her house, about two blocks from the shooting.

Nash was found unresponsive in the SUV with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.

Prior to opening arguments, Judge Casey Costigan denied a defense motion to remove two pieces of evidence for trial. One was McNabb’s jacket with a suspected bullet hole in it that was used to identify him on surveillance camera, prosecutors said. The other was an internet search for a .380 caliber handgun McNabb conducted about 3:20 a.m. the same day of the shooting.

Two witnesses – Caldwell and Michael Holton – arrived to the courtroom Tuesday in custody of the McLean County Sheriff for indirect civil contempt. The two failed to appear for their subpoenas to testify and warrants were issued Monday. Caldwell was arrested by police in Minonk and Holton was arrested in Peoria.

Caldwell testified about the three gunshot wounds he suffered when he tried running away from the scene.

He said he was at the back of his car parked on Orchard Road talking to two friends and Nash had been “in and out” of his car changing music moments before he heard gunshots.

