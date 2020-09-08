Watch now: No arrests after shots fired report in Normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – There were no arrests and no apparent injuries following a shots fired incident in Normal on Tuesday morning.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of Northbrook for a report of shots being fired.

"Once we got there on the scene, we found evidence there were gunshots, but we did not find any victims or damage," he said. "There appears to be an altercation or an argument that erupted and resulted in the shots being fired."

At least two people, a woman and a man, were transported by police from the scene, but Bleichner said there have been no arrests. A small, four-door passenger vehicle was also impounded from the scene.

Two separate witnesses in the nearby area told The Pantagraph they heard multiple shots fired.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

