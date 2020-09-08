 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Normal police on scene of possible shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Normal police on scene of possible shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
090920-blm-loc-1shotsfired

Police investigate a possible shots fired incident in the 1500 block of Northbrook in Normal on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

 Kevin Barlow

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. 

NORMAL – First responders are on the scene of a possible shooting in the 1500 block of Northbrook in Normal.

At least one person, a woman, appeared to be seen taken into custody, and another person of interest was transported from the scene by police, but not in handcuffs. Police remain at the scene interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence. It was not immediately known if there are any injuries. A small, four-door passenger vehicle was also impounded from the scene.

Two separate witnesses in the nearby area told The Pantagraph they heard multiple shots fired. 

030920-blm-loc-2shotsfired

Normal police investigate a shots fired incident in the 1500 block of Northbrook on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

The incident occurred at about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

090920-blm-loc-3shotsfired

Normal police investigate a shots fired incident in the 1500 block of Northbrook on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News