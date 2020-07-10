Watch now: Normal police release video of Target looting suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman suspected to be involved in a night of looting at the end of May.

A female suspect, shown in a video posted to the Normal Police Department social media pages, is accused of providing “chunks of concrete which were thrown at NPD officers and squad cars” on May 31 at Target, 301 N. Veterans Parkway.

Police said she also stole merchandise from Target that night.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Det. Darren Wolters at 309-433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.