Watch now: Police release video inside Normal cannabis business that was broken into
Watch now: Police release video inside Normal cannabis business that was broken into

Beyond/Hello

In this image released on Wednesday by Normal police, a screen capture of a surveillance camera in the cannabis business Beyond/Hello dated July 1 is shown. The police said three people broke into the business. 

 PROVIDED BY NORMAL POLICE

NORMAL — Police have released a video from surveillance cameras showing people breaking into a cannabis dispensary. 

The video, with the timestamp of 3:09 a.m. on July 1, shows a glass door being broken and three people inside the Beyond/Hello, 501 Northtown Road.

The business opened in mid-May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Hollenkamp at jhollenkamp@normal.org or (309) 454-9730. The case number is 202006292.

