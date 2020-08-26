Watch now: Police release video inside Normal cannabis business that was broken into

NORMAL — Police have released a video from surveillance cameras showing people breaking into a cannabis dispensary.
The video, with the timestamp of 3:09 a.m. on July 1, shows a glass door being broken and three people inside the Beyond/Hello, 501 Northtown Road.
The business opened in mid-May.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Hollenkamp at jhollenkamp@normal.org or (309) 454-9730. The case number is 202006292.
