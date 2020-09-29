 Skip to main content
Watch now: Recognize him? Bloomington police ask for help identifying suspect who damaged gambling machine
Watch now: Recognize him? Bloomington police ask for help identifying suspect who damaged gambling machine

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a criminal damage case.

On Sept. 27, a white man in his 50s damaged a gambling machine Bloomington business before leaving in a white Ford sport-utility vehicle, the Bloomington Police Department said in social media post.

The suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

A video clip of the incident was posted online by BPD.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact Officer Jordan Downing at (309) 820-8888.

He could face charges for criminal damage to property worth more than $500.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

