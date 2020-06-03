Watch now: Shooting in Bloomington sends 1 to hospital early Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A person was shot early Wednesday in Bloomington, police said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Washington Street for a reported gunshot at about 1:30 a.m.

An officer at the scene said one person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Bloomington police did not comment on the severity of the injuries.

A fight had broken out a few hours earlier and appeared to have restarted when the shots were fired, the officer said.

The apartment buildings in the area were marked with crime scene tape and a K9 unit searched the surrounding blocks.

No suspect information or further details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

