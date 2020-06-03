Watch now: Shooting in Bloomington sends 1 to hospital early Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — A person was shot early Wednesday in Bloomington, police said.
Officers were called to the 800 block of East Washington Street for a reported gunshot at about 1:30 a.m.
An officer at the scene said one person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Bloomington police did not comment on the severity of the injuries.
Bloomington Police are in the 800 block of E Washington St for a report of gunfire in the area. An ambulance was on scene but has since left. No word yet on injuries/victims. @Pantagraphpic.twitter.com/nqXvSdnIU4
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in McLean County continued to slow on Tuesday as the county health department announced that one more person has tested positive for the novel virus, bringing the new total to 221 cases.
Eastland Mall was closed Tuesday after looters broke into the Kohl's department store. At least 20 people were arrested in the Twin Cities' second night of violence that also spawned burglaries at a rental center, a sporting goods store and a pawn shop.
The 250 people who marched and rallied peacefully Tuesday evening in downtown Bloomington against institutional racism and police violence against African-Americans chanted and spoke loudly. But the most powerful moments were the quieter ones.