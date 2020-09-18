 Skip to main content
Weapons charged filed against Normal man
BLOOMINGTON — Weapons charges are pending against a Normal man.

Trevoun D. McGee, 22, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 29.

A booking photo was not immediately available Friday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

