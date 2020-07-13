You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Weapons charges pending against Normal man after traffic stop
0 comments

Weapons charges pending against Normal man after traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Pfeifer

Pfeifer

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man faces weapons charges.

Robert A. Pfeifer, 31, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police said they recovered a .380 caliber firearm, uncased and loaded, in his pocket when officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on Grandview Drive.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News