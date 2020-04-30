Whalen back in custody; longtime murder suspect now charged with escape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON – Donald J. Whalen Jr., who spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder, was back in custody Thursday after police arrested him for failing to comply with conditions of his home detention program.

Whalen was released in March 2019 while he awaited a new trial.

Bloomington police arrested Whalen, 53, without incident at his residence in the 900 block of North Oak Street. McLean County warrants charge him with nine felony counts of escape for failing to comply with an electronic monitoring or home detention program.

He is held at the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $20,000.