Willow Springs man in McLean County jail custody on strangulation charge
Willow Springs man in McLean County jail custody on strangulation charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Willow Springs man accused of strangulation remains in McLean County jail custody.

Bond set for Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Alec M. Degrado, 20, faces an aggravated domestic battery charge, a Class 2 felony, for an incident that reportedly occurred Dec. 16.

Alec Degrado

His bond was set at $2,035 and an arraignment is set for March 19.

