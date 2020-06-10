Woman accused in Bloomington murder testifies she feared for life

Since meeting her six months before he died, Brown threatened to physically harm her and threatened to have others physically harm her because she refused to have a relationship with him, Jackson said.

Jackson said Brown was so strong he pulled her up by the shirt. “I didn’t know what to do so I just reached on the side of me and I felt the knife and that’s when I stabbed him.”

Based on Jackson’s interviews with police, Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner said the knife had been left out on the porch after someone used the grill.

Wagoner said the defendant never told the police Brown put his hands on her. Jackson said she struggled to answer the detectives’ questions because she was in shock and at times misunderstood their questions.

After the stabbing, Jackson said she went inside her house but then decided to go to her father’s house because “I felt like that was the safest place I could go.” She didn’t have a phone and feared Brown or his friends would come inside her house, she said.

Later she called 911 from her father’s house. When police asked her to come in for an interview, she asked to be picked up “because I was in fear for my life.”