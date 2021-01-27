Woman accused of burglary, theft at Normal apartment

BLOOMINGTON – A woman is in custody for allegedly stealing packages from a Normal apartment.

Shaniece Owens-Arroyo, 24, Bloomington, faces two counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies.

Owens-Arroyo was recently seen on surveillance footage with another person taking several packages from a mail room at the Vernon Stables apartments at 323 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal, according to a probable cause statement read in court Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A sound bar, blender, jewelry, name-brand clothing and other items were allegedly stolen at different times and later showed up on Facebook Marketplace.

Owens-Arroyo was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 bond and was ordered to have no contact with the Vernon Stables.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.