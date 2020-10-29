 Skip to main content
Woman accused of kicking Normal officer during arrest
Charmelle Knox

Knox

BLOOMINGTON — A woman is in custody after police say she kicked a Normal officer.

Charmelle A. Knox, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, criminal damage to government supported property, domestic battery and resisting an officer.

According to court documents, police said she kicked one officer and grabbed another, tearing his uniform shirt. Charges and court files indicated that officers were responding to an alleged domestic battery Wednesday when the scuffle occurred during her arrest. 

Knox, who was listed as homeless in Bloomington, was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.

Crime Stoppers cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

