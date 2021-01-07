 Skip to main content
Woman charged with breaking into Gridley Township property
BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and theft charges are pending against a woman in McLean County.

Alyssa J. Thrasher, 21, is charged with burglary and theft, accused of breaking into a building on a Gridley Township property between Oct. 31 and Nov. 23.

According to court documents, prosecutors say Thrasher took between $500 and $10,000 worth of property.

Thrasher, who was listed as homeless, was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 29.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

