Woman charged with meth possession in McLean County
Woman charged with meth possession in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a woman in McLean County.

Casey M. Cooper, 24, is charged with unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

Cooper, who is listed in court documents as homeless from Springfield, was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

