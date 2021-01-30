Woman fatally shot, second wounded outside downtown Bloomington bar; man in custody

BLOOMINGTON — One woman died and a second was wounded after a dispute led to gunfire early Saturday morning on a sidewalk outside a downtown Bloomington bar, and one man was in custody, police said.
Both women suffered multiple gunshot wounds, said Bloomington police Sgt. Ty Carlton. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, where her condition was not available.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in front of Daddio's in the 500 block of North Main Street. The scene later was surrounded by yellow police tape and orange traffic cones indicating where evidence was found, and traffic in that block was blocked off.
Police were interviewing several witnesses early Saturday at the police department and trying to flesh out what happened.
Initial reports indicate the three were seen together earlier in Daddio's, and some sort of dispute involving them began there. The suspect apparently shot the women outside with a handgun, Carlton said.
No one else was in custody, and no one else apparently was injured, Carlton said.
Onlookers at the scene said they were in Kilarney's Irish Pub next door when it happened but they couldn't hear anything. The management stopped the music to announce there was a crime scene out front and directed patrons to leave through the back door on the building's east side.
They said the bar scene was typical for a Friday night now. Bars are allowed to operate but with limits on the number of people inside because of the pandemic.
The shooting came almost a week after a 34-year-old man was shot while walking in the 200 block of North Oak Street.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Jan. 23, police were called to the Bloomington Fire Department headquarters at 310 N. Lee St. for a person who was shot and requesting medical attention. Firefighters rendered first aid and then transported him to the hospital.
That shooting is still under investigation.
