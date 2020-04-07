You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman from Normal found dead in southern Illinois
0 comments
breaking top story

Woman from Normal found dead in southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
Haley Decker found dead

Haley Decker

NORMAL — A woman who was once reported missing from Normal has been found dead in southern Illinois and police say it appears to be a homicide.

The Illinois State Police report the body of Haley Marie Decker, 18, was found March 26 in rural Pulaski County. Few other details were released.

“We don’t know a whole lot,” said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner. “She was reported missing out of Normal. We did some tracking and found out that she was in southeast Missouri near Sikeston, I believe. Our report stayed open and pending.”

Pulaski County is in far southern Illinois along the Ohio River.

The woman was reported missing in Normal on Jan. 22.

According to a Facebook page, she listed her hometown as Galesburg and studied at Lincoln Land Community College. A status update indicates she moved to Sikeston on Jan. 22.

The investigation is ongoing. Illinois State Police in Effingham had no further details when contacted Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News