Woman from Normal found dead in southern Illinois

NORMAL — A woman who was once reported missing from Normal has been found dead in southern Illinois and police say it appears to be a homicide.

The Illinois State Police report the body of Haley Marie Decker, 18, was found March 26 in rural Pulaski County. Few other details were released.

“We don’t know a whole lot,” said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner. “She was reported missing out of Normal. We did some tracking and found out that she was in southeast Missouri near Sikeston, I believe. Our report stayed open and pending.”

Pulaski County is in far southern Illinois along the Ohio River.

According to a Facebook page, she listed her hometown as Galesburg and studied at Lincoln Land Community College. A status update indicates she moved to Sikeston on Jan. 22.

The investigation is ongoing. Illinois State Police in Effingham had no further details when contacted Tuesday night.