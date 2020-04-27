You are the owner of this article.
Woman injured after being hit by alleged DUI driver in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – A woman was injured Sunday night after being struck by a truck whose driver was later arrested on charges of driving under the influence and several other violations.

About 7:38 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of West Market Street for a crash with injuries. It was reported that a truck had struck a person, a bench on the sidewalk, a utility pole, and had left the scene.

The driver, 39, later was arrested and taken to McLean County court. He is awaiting a bond hearing. The Pantagraph does not name suspects until they are formally charged in court.

Two juveniles in the truck were released to a parent/guardian, police said.

Officers said the 38-year-old woman struck by the truck had minor injuries and was transported by Bloomington Fire and Rescue to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center. Her condition was not available. In an earlier edition of this story, police mistakenly said the woman was uninjured.

Officers arrested the driver in the 900 block of West Mulberry Street after he drove off the road and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver faces charges of a probation violation, endangering the life/health of a child DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, traffic lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, aggravated reckless driving, driving on a sidewalk and illegal squealing/screeching of tires.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

