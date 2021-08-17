Woman steals credit card from Normal store, buys $350 worth of goods, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal woman is charged with burglary and theft on accusations that she stole a credit card and used it for merchandise at Walmart.
Michelle E. Mueller, 31, is accused by authorities of stealing a person’s credit card at the Normal Walmart and using it for about $350 worth of items. She also is accused of stealing about $480 worth of merchandise after not scanning it at a self-checkout register.
Prosecutors said a man who Mueller was with told police that they “found” a wallet at Walmart and decided to use the credit card.
Mueller is charged with burglary, two counts of retail theft, unlawful use of a credit card and unlawful possession of a credit card.
She was released from custody on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She also was ordered to have no contact with any Walmart in McLean County.
An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 10.