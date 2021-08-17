 Skip to main content
Woman steals credit card from Normal store, buys $350 worth of goods, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal woman is charged with burglary and theft on accusations that she stole a credit card and used it for merchandise at Walmart.

Michelle E. Mueller, 31, is accused by authorities of stealing a person’s credit card at the Normal Walmart and using it for about $350 worth of items. She also is accused of stealing about $480 worth of merchandise after not scanning it at a self-checkout register.

Prosecutors said a man who Mueller was with told police that they “found” a wallet at Walmart and decided to use the credit card.

Mueller is charged with burglary, two counts of retail theft, unlawful use of a credit card and unlawful possession of a credit card.

She was released from custody on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She also was ordered to have no contact with any Walmart in McLean County.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Michelle E. Mueller

Michelle E. Mueller, 31, of Normal, is charged with burglary, two counts of retail theft, unlawful use of a credit card and unlawful possession of a credit card. 

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
