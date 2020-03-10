CVS to take over Schnucks pharmacies in Bloomington, Normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire the prescription files from those Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, CVS said.

Schnucks on Tuesday would not disclose the number of pharmacy customers it serves or how many prescriptions it fills. The grocer also said customers should check with their insurance providers to see if CVS Pharmacy is in-network and to verify co-pays.

The purchase price and other terms of the acquisition were not released.

In 2015, CVS Health Corporation bought Target’s 1,672 pharmacies and clinic businesses for about $1.9 billion and operates them as a store-within-a-store format.

A year earlier, CVS Pharmacy became the first major retail pharmacy to remove tobacco from its shelves. Schnucks stores became tobacco free on Jan. 1 of this year, a decision the companies say further aligns Schnucks with CVS.

CVS Pharmacy will post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions and interview all Schnucks employees who apply. In-store changes will be rolled out over several months after the deal closes, which is expected to happen by end of the second quarter.

Schnucks operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

